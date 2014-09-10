EU holds off with new Russia sanctions, to meet again on Thursday: diplomats

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Ambassadors of European Union countries did not reach a decision on Wednesday whether to implement new sanctions against Russia over its military involvement in the war in Ukraine and will meet for talks on Thursday, EU diplomats said.

The diplomats said that while Germany was pushing to have the sanctions implemented, several other EU countries wanted to hold off because the ceasefire in Ukraine was holding.

EU diplomats said however, the general idea was still for the sanctions to be implemented through publication in the Official Journal of the European Union on Friday.