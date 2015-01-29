EU foreign ministers propose adding new names to Russia sanctions list

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers proposed on Thursday that the bloc extend asset freezes and travel bans to further individuals deemed responsible for hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

“We have decided to have a proposal within one week of further names of individuals and entities to be added to this list. That decision will be taken at the next foreign affairs on February 9, so in 10 days,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told a news conference.

Mogherini also said any decision on new economic sanctions would have to be decided by EU leaders.