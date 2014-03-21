FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: EU imposes sanctions on 12 Russians, Ukrainians over Crimea
March 21, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 4 years ago

Factbox: EU imposes sanctions on 12 Russians, Ukrainians over Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union imposed sanctions on Friday on 12 Russians and Ukrainians over Moscow’s takeover of the Ukrainian region of Crimea. The decision brings the number of people targeted by EU asset freezes and travel bans to 33.

Following is the list of people added on Friday.

Dmitry Rogozin, Russian deputy prime minister

Sergei Glazyev, adviser to President Vladimir Putin

Valentina Matviyenko, head of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament)

Sergei Naryshkin, chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament)

Dmitry Kiselyov, head of Russian state news agency Rossiya Segodnya

Alexander Nosatov, deputy commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

Valery Kulikov, deputy commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

Vladislav Surkov, Putin aide

Mikhail Malyshev, chair of Crimea Electoral Commission

Valery Medvedev, chair of Sevastopol Electoral Commission

Igor Turchenyuk, commander of Russian troops deployed in Crimea

Yelena Mizulina, deputy of the State Duma

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Gareth Jones

