EU calls on Russia to stem flow of arms into Ukraine
June 23, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

EU calls on Russia to stem flow of arms into Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - The European Union called on all sides in Ukraine on Monday to immediately agree and respect a ceasefire and urged Russia to adopt effective measures to stop the flow of fighters and arms into the country.

“The EU calls on all sides to agree and honor a ceasefire immediately in order to stabilize the security situation, achieve a genuine de-escalation and create the necessary conditions for President (Petro) Poroshenko’s peace plan to be implemented,” the bloc said in a statement.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; editing by Adrian Croft

