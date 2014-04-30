EU ready to provide financial help to Ukraine: Van Rompuy

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The European Union is ready to provide economic aid to Ukraine in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Wednesday.

“Of course we need a fully fledged agreement with the IMF but the European Union is ready for macro-financial aid in the framework of the overall package. So we are ready to support Ukraine,” he told reporters after meeting in Prague with Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka.