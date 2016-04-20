FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU proposes to lift visas for Ukrainians, hopes for change 'soon'
April 20, 2016 / 11:38 AM / a year ago

EU proposes to lift visas for Ukrainians, hopes for change 'soon'

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship, Dimitris Avramopoulos attends the Conference on the Prevention of Violent Extremism at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, April 8, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said he hoped that visa requirements for Ukrainians could be lifted “very, very soon” following Wednesday’s legislative proposal by the EU executive.

The proposal to allow short-term tourist and business travel for Ukrainians holding biometric passports had been expected and now requires endorsement by EU member states and the European Parliament.

In the face of concerns about migration, the Commission stressed that the measure did not give Ukrainians the right to live or work in the bloc.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

