FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European Union extends Russian asset freezes over Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 10, 2016 / 2:10 PM / in 2 years

European Union extends Russian asset freezes over Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union governments extended on Thursday sanctions on Russians and Ukrainians targeted in 2014 over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, keeping asset freezes and travel bans in place until mid-September.

The 28-member bloc said in a statement that 146 people, including Russian-backed former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich, and 37 companies would remain under sanctions.

The European Union’s main economic sanctions against Russia, targeting its energy, banking and defense sectors, expire in July this year and many EU governments want to renew them until Russia upholds its part of a peace settlement in Ukraine.

However, a decision needs consensus and some countries closer to Russia, including Hungary and Greece, have yet to decide whether they will support a sanctions extension.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.