Ukraine defense ministry says no military exercises planned in Kiev

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s defense ministry said it had no plans to hold military exercises in the capital Kiev on Wednesday night, contradicting an earlier statement on the website of the government and the city administration.

“All personnel and hardware are in their permanent positions and will not undertake exercises in central Kiev,” the ministry said. Asked about the contradiction, two security sources told Reuters that the state security guard, which secures the president and top government officials, would hold training exercises in the capital.