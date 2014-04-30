FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ukraine defense ministry says no military exercises planned in Kiev
April 30, 2014 / 1:37 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine defense ministry says no military exercises planned in Kiev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s defense ministry said it had no plans to hold military exercises in the capital Kiev on Wednesday night, contradicting an earlier statement on the website of the government and the city administration.

“All personnel and hardware are in their permanent positions and will not undertake exercises in central Kiev,” the ministry said. Asked about the contradiction, two security sources told Reuters that the state security guard, which secures the president and top government officials, would hold training exercises in the capital.

Writing by Matt Robinson

