Ukraine says ready to act if grain exports exceed limits

Wheat is seen in a field near the southern Ukranian city of Nikolaev July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Vincent Mundy

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry is ready to impose measures to defend the local grains market if a sharp devaluation in the country’s hryvnia currency causes a jump in exports, Deputy Minister Volodymyr Lapa told Reuters.

“If we see that the volume of exports exceeds the agreed volumes, we will take adequate measures,” Lapa said, adding that milling wheat exports were the most sensitive.

The government and traders have agreed that no more than 1.2 million tonnes of milling wheat will be exported in the first half of 2015 and Kiev can impose restrictions if exports exceed specified volumes.

The hryvnia has lost more than 30 percent in value against the dollar since last week after the central bank moved towards a free float.

The official hryvnia rate on Monday fell to an all-time low of 24.96 to the dollar.

Ukrainian domestic grain prices are priced in dollar equivalent and therefore have weakened in tandem with the hryvnia’s fall, raising fears that traders could boost grain purchases for future exports.

Ministry data shows Ukraine has exported around 22 million tonnes of grain so far this season, including 8.7 million tonnes of wheat, 9.2 million tonnes of maize and 3.8 million tonnes of barley.