France's Fabius concerned by Ukraine ceasefire violations
#World News
April 14, 2015 / 1:30 AM / 2 years ago

France's Fabius concerned by Ukraine ceasefire violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius speaks to members of the media as he stands outside the United Nations Security Council chambers after chairing a meeting of the Council on the Crisis in the Middle East in his capacity as the current President of the Security Council at U.N. headquarters in New York, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BARCELONA (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday he was concerned by ceasefire violations and insufficient political progress in Ukraine.

Speaking in Barcelona before talks on Ukraine with his German, Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Berlin, Fabius said: “We are, with (German Foreign Minister) Frank-Walter Steinmeier, concerned about what’s happening.”

“We are concerned both because there have been a certain number of violations of the ceasefire and also because, politically, things are not advancing sufficiently.”

“We are going to remind our colleagues, both Russian and Ukrainian, that the Minsk process must be respected and must be respected before the end of the year,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Julien Toyer

