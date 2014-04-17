FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Femen topless activists detained outside Ukraine talks in Geneva
April 17, 2014 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Femen topless activists detained outside Ukraine talks in Geneva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Two women from the Femen activist group were detained on Thursday as they tried to conduct a bare-breasted protest outside the Geneva hotel which is hosting four-way talks on the Ukraine crisis.

A Reuters cameraman saw Swiss police detain the two women shortly before Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was due to arrive at the talks, where he will meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton and Ukraine’s acting Foreign Minister Andriy Deshchytsia.

Femen is an international women’s movement which uses topless protests to denounce what it calls economic, cultural and ideological domination by men. It says on its website that its ‘sextremist’ activists are trained at centers in Ukraine and France.

Reporting by Sasa Kavic, writing by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

