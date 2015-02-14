Seven Ukrainian servicemen killed in past 24 hours: Kiev military

KIEV (Reuters) - Seven Ukrainian service personnel have been killed and 23 wounded in fighting against separatists in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, a Kiev military spokesman said on Saturday, despite a four-power peace deal worked out in Belarus.

“Ahead of midnight (time of planned ceasefire) rebels are trying to complete tactically important plans to enlarge the territory under their control,” spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a daily televised briefing.