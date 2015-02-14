FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven Ukrainian servicemen killed in past 24 hours: Kiev military
February 14, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Seven Ukrainian servicemen killed in past 24 hours: Kiev military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Seven Ukrainian service personnel have been killed and 23 wounded in fighting against separatists in eastern Ukraine in the past 24 hours, a Kiev military spokesman said on Saturday, despite a four-power peace deal worked out in Belarus.

“Ahead of midnight (time of planned ceasefire) rebels are trying to complete tactically important plans to enlarge the territory under their control,” spokesman Andriy Lysenko said in a daily televised briefing.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Toby Chopra

