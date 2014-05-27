FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pro-Russian rebel says 30-35 separatists dead in fighting in east Ukraine
#Daimler
May 27, 2014 / 8:33 AM / 3 years ago

Pro-Russian rebel says 30-35 separatists dead in fighting in east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Ukrainian Mi-24 gunship manoeuvres over a residential area near Donetsk international airport May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - A pro-Russian rebel said on Tuesday he believed about 30 to 35 separatists had been killed so far in nearly 24 hours of fighting with Ukrainian forces in Ukraine’s eastern city of Donetsk.

The rebel, who was in his 30s and gave no name, spoke to Reuters as he and about a dozen comrades drove off from a morgue near the center of Donetsk, where the separatists have been battling Ukrainian forces after seizing the city’s international airport on Monday.

It was the first indication of a death toll on either side in the latest bout of violence, which erupted a day after Ukrainians voted for a new president in an election which the separatists managed to block in much of the Donetsk region.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
