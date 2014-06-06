FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rebel attack leaves dead and wounded among Ukraine forces: National Guard
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Rebel attack leaves dead and wounded among Ukraine forces: National Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists attacked Ukrainian government forces with mortar fire on Friday in a city in the rebellious east of the country, killing and wounding a number of them, the National Guard said.

It said the rebels, operating from the precincts of a nearby church, fired on a government forces checkpoint in Slaviansk, which has been controlled by separatists since early April.

“As a result of the mortar fire there are dead and wounded among law enforcement servicemen,” the national guard said in a statement on its website, without disclosing a precise casualty figure.

Writing By Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.