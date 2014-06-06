Rebel attack leaves dead and wounded among Ukraine forces: National Guard

KIEV (Reuters) - Pro-Russian separatists attacked Ukrainian government forces with mortar fire on Friday in a city in the rebellious east of the country, killing and wounding a number of them, the National Guard said.

It said the rebels, operating from the precincts of a nearby church, fired on a government forces checkpoint in Slaviansk, which has been controlled by separatists since early April.

“As a result of the mortar fire there are dead and wounded among law enforcement servicemen,” the national guard said in a statement on its website, without disclosing a precise casualty figure.