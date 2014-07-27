FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Experts abandon plans to visit Ukraine crash site due to fighting
#World News
July 27, 2014 / 10:30 AM / 3 years ago

Experts abandon plans to visit Ukraine crash site due to fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DONETSK Ukraine (Reuters) - International experts abandoned their plans on Sunday to go to the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed because of fighting between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian troops in the area.

Alexander Hug, deputy head for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s monitoring mission in Ukraine, told reporters: “We heard indications there’s fighting going on.”

“The situation on the ground appears to be unsafe ... we therefore decided to deploy tomorrow morning,” he said, flanked by Dutch and Australian experts.

“Fighting in the area will most likely affect crash site.”

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Elizabeth Piper

