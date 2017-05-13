FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Four civilians killed in artillery shelling in eastern Ukraine
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 13, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 3 months ago

Four civilians killed in artillery shelling in eastern Ukraine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian authorities said four civilians were killed on Saturday in renewed artillery attacks in the east of the country which they blamed on pro-Russian separatists.

Shelling continues in eastern Ukraine despite a ceasefire agreement signed in February 2015 in Minsk that aims to end the conflict between Ukrainian government forces and the rebels. Each side accuses the other of violating the truce.

The head of the Ukraine-controlled Donetsk regional administration, Pavlo Zhebrivsky, said separatists had fired on the government-held industrial town of Avdiyivka late on Saturday.

'A shell hit the courtyard of a private house. Three women and one man perished," Zhebrivsky said on Facebook, adding that another man with serious wounds had been taken to hospital.

The Ukrainian military said in a statement the shelling had been carried out by rebels using artillery banned under the terms of the Minsk peace deal.

The rebels did not comment on the accusations, but a news agency linked to the separatists said two civilians on the other side of the frontline had been wounded on Saturday.

Last month a paramedic working for the European security watchdog OSCE's monitoring mission in eastern Ukraine was killed and two others were injured when their vehicle struck a mine in a rebel-controlled area.

Fighting between the pro-Russian separatists and government forces first broke out in April 2014 after a pro-European uprising in Kiev ousted Ukraine's Moscow-backed president. About 10,000 people have been killed in the three-year conflict.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Gareth Jones

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.