KIEV Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed strengthening cooperation on Saturday in a telephone call that also addressed the need to resolve Ukraine's eastern conflict through diplomacy, Poroshenko said in a statement.

"The two sides discussed strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States," the statement said.

"Particular attention was paid to the settlement of the situation in the Donbass (in eastern Ukraine) and achieving peace via political and diplomatic means," it said.

