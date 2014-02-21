FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Ukraine's external financing needs
February 21, 2014 / 11:15 AM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Ukraine's external financing needs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Ukraine’s government has heavy external financing needs in the coming year, raising concern over how it will honor gas bills and repay dollar bonds maturing in 2013.

The country is embroiled in a political crisis that has killed at least 75 people this week, while the fate of a Russian bailout loan and of President Yanukovich - who on Friday announced plans for a unity government - remain uncertain.

State oil company Naftogaz is in arrears to Russian gas supplier Gazprom, though sources said it had paid $1.

Two dollar bonds mature this year, a $1 billion issue that must be repaid on June 4 and a 30 September state-guaranteed bond from Naftogaz. With central bank reserves perilously low, default is likely without either Russian cash or a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

