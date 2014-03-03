FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finnish defense minister postpones Russia visit due to Ukraine
March 3, 2014 / 3:08 PM / 4 years ago

Finnish defense minister postpones Russia visit due to Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish Defence Minister Carl Haglund has postponed a working visit to meet Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu to an unspecified date as Finland is concerned about the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said on Monday.

Ukraine has begun calling up its military reserves and Washington has threatened to isolate Russia economically after pro-Russian forces took control of the Crimea and President Vladimir Putin secured parliamentary authorization to invade his neighbor, provoking Moscow’s biggest stand-off with the West since the Cold War.

Haglund had been due to meet Shoigu in St. Petersburg on Monday.

Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Kevin Liffey

