Ukrainian forces raise flag over port city: minister
June 13, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

Ukrainian forces raise flag over port city: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces regained control of the port of Mariupol on Friday, raising the national flag over the southeastern city’s main administrative building, Interior Minister Arsen Avakov said.

“At 10:34 a.m. (0734 GMT) the Ukrainian flag was raised over City Hall in Mariupol,” he wrote on Facebook after Ukrainian forces attacked the city as part of a broader military operation to reclaim territory seized by pro-Russian separatists.

There was no immediate comment by the rebels on his remarks.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage

