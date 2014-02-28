FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's fleet denies involvement in blockading military airport in Ukraine's Crimea
#World News
February 28, 2014 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's fleet denies involvement in blockading military airport in Ukraine's Crimea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Russia’s Black Sea fleet denied its forces were involved on Friday in seizing or blockading the Belbek military airport in Ukraine’s Crimea region, Interfax news agency said.

“No units of the Black Sea fleet were deployed in the area of Belbek nor did they take place in blockading it,” a statement from the fleet’s press service said.

But it said it had stepped up measures by its “anti-terror units” to protect areas where parts of the fleet were located in Crimea and the living quarters of service personnel and families “given the unstable situation”.

Reporting by Richard Balmforth

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
