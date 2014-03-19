Ukrainian First Deputy PM, Acting defense minister to fly to Crimea

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk issued an order on Wednesday for the first deputy prime minister and the acting defense minister to fly to Crimea to “resolve the situation” in the region now controlled by Russian forces.

Ostap Semerak, a senior minister, told a meeting of the cabinet that Vitaly Yarema and Ihor Tenyukh would be charged with “ensuring the conflict does not become military in nature”.

He said the two men had just left the meeting.