Ukraine tightens control over foreign charter flights
November 29, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

Ukraine tightens control over foreign charter flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukraine has tightened control over foreign charter flights for security reasons, the infrastructure ministry said on Sunday.

“The State Aviation Administration of Ukraine temporarily introduced special rules to control charter flights of aircrafts of non-Ukrainian registration,” it said in a statement, without giving details.

Earlier this week Kiev banned Russian airlines from using Ukrainian airspace for any transit flights, also citing security measures.

In October, Russia and Ukraine terminated flights between two countries after exchanging sanctions amid a standoff over Moscow’s support of separatists in the east of Ukraine.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Editing by Lidia Kelly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
