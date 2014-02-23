Ukraine parliament ousts pro-Yanukovich foreign minister

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament voted on Sunday to dismiss Foreign Minister Leonid Kozhara, forcing out an ally of President Viktor Yanukovich.

Kozhara has been closely involved in discussions with foreign powers over Yanukovich’s decision to spurn political and trade deals with the European Union and rebuild economic ties with Russia instead. A successor was not immediately named.

The chamber voted to oust Yanukovich on Saturday and agreed on Sunday to temporarily hand over the duties of president to the speaker of the assembly, Oleksander Turchinov.