Ukraine parliament ousts pro-Yanukovich foreign minister
#World News
February 23, 2014 / 10:58 AM / 4 years ago

Ukraine parliament ousts pro-Yanukovich foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich (R) presents newly appointed Foreign Minister Leonid Kozhara during a meeting in Kiev, December 24, 2012. REUTERS/Anatolii Stepanov

KIEV (Reuters) - The Ukrainian parliament voted on Sunday to dismiss Foreign Minister Leonid Kozhara, forcing out an ally of President Viktor Yanukovich.

Kozhara has been closely involved in discussions with foreign powers over Yanukovich’s decision to spurn political and trade deals with the European Union and rebuild economic ties with Russia instead. A successor was not immediately named.

The chamber voted to oust Yanukovich on Saturday and agreed on Sunday to temporarily hand over the duties of president to the speaker of the assembly, Oleksander Turchinov.

Reporting By Natalia Zinets, Editing by Timothy Heritage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
