'Normandy' group of foreign ministers call for ceasefire in Donbass: Fabius
#World News
June 23, 2015 / 10:22 PM / 2 years ago

'Normandy' group of foreign ministers call for ceasefire in Donbass: Fabius

French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius welcomes his Russian countepart Sergei Lavrov (L) before their bilateral meeting to discuss the Ukraine crisis in Paris, France, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine expressed their concerns about the worsening security situation in the Donbass region at a meeting in Paris on Tuesday, France’s Laurent Fabius said in a statement.

The ministers met in the so-called “Normandy format” to discuss the ceasefire in Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk accords, according to the statement.

“The ministers confirmed that France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine remain determined to continue to act in this format and to do everything they can to ensure the engagements are met and the crisis is resolved,” Fabius said in the statement.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
