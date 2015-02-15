FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France and Germany say Ukraine ceasefire generally observed despite incidents
February 15, 2015 / 4:33 PM / 3 years ago

France and Germany say Ukraine ceasefire generally observed despite incidents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany said a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine was being generally observed despite local incidents, which needed to be resolved quickly, according to a statement from the French presidency on Sunday.

French President Francois Hollande and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to the Russian and Ukrainian presidents about the agreement reached in Minsk on Feb. 12 and agreed to move towards the next steps provided for in the deal, the statement said.

Guns fell abruptly silent at midnight across much of eastern Ukraine in line with the ceasefire agreement, reached after a week of diplomacy led by France and Germany.

But pro-Russian rebels announced they would not observe the truce in the strategic town of Debaltseve, where Ukrainian army forces were encircled.

