France's Hollande ready to use 'firm' sanctions in Ukraine crisis

PARIS (Reuters) - France is prepared to seek “firm and graduated” sanctions in the crisis over Ukraine along with its European partners, French President Francois Hollande told U.S. counterpart Barack Obama on Monday, according to a statement from his office.

The two leaders shared concerns about recent violence in eastern Ukraine, and Hollande stressed the importance of avoiding provocation, his office said.

“He expressed France’s determination to put in place a firm and graduated sanctions policy with (France‘s) European partners,” his office added.