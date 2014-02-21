FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French minister in Ukraine talks urges caution on deal talk
February 21, 2014 / 7:52 AM / 4 years ago

French minister in Ukraine talks urges caution on deal talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign minister, involved in European mediation in Ukraine, voiced caution on Friday about President Viktor Yanukovich’s announcement of a deal to end the political crisis, saying opposition leaders needed time to consult.

“The opposition wants to consult with some of its members, which is entirely understandable,” Laurent Fabius said in a live interview on Europe 1 radio.

“In this sort of situation, as long as things haven’t really been wrapped up, it’s important to remain very cautious.”

Fabius left Kiev during the night for Beijing but said he had been in touch with his colleagues, Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany and Radoslaw Sikorski, who stayed on to try to conclude the negotiations on Friday.

Writing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
