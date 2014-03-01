FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France 'extremely concerned' by situation in Ukraine's Crimea - minister
March 1, 2014 / 11:58 AM / 4 years ago

France 'extremely concerned' by situation in Ukraine's Crimea - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France is extremely concerned by reports of troop movements in Ukraine’s Crimea and urges all sides to refrain from acts that could increase tension, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday.

“France is extremely concerned by the reports from Crimea, which describe significant troop movements,” Fabius said in a statement. “We call on the parties to abstain from acts that could raise tensions and affect Ukraine’s territorial unity.”

Reporting By John Irish; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

