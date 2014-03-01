France 'extremely concerned' by situation in Ukraine's Crimea - minister

PARIS (Reuters) - France is extremely concerned by reports of troop movements in Ukraine’s Crimea and urges all sides to refrain from acts that could increase tension, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Saturday.
“France is extremely concerned by the reports from Crimea, which describe significant troop movements,” Fabius said in a statement. “We call on the parties to abstain from acts that could raise tensions and affect Ukraine’s territorial unity.”
