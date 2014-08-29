France sees 'unacceptable intervention' by Russian troops in Ukraine

PARIS (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Friday France had evidence of “unacceptable” intervention by Russian troops in eastern Ukraine.

Fabius, speaking to French TV station France 24, also said that EU sanctions against Russia would probably be reinforced if Russia does not quickly change its behavior.

“When one country sends military forces into another country without the agreement and against the will of another country, that is called an intervention and is clearly unacceptable,” he said.