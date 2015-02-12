FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande says more sanctions on agenda if Ukraine deal not respected
February 12, 2015 / 10:27 PM / 3 years ago

Hollande says more sanctions on agenda if Ukraine deal not respected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and France's President Francois Hollande (L) walk as they attend a peace summit to resolve the Ukrainian crisis in Minsk, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday more EU sanctions on Russia would be on the cards if the Ukraine ceasefire deal just brokered by France and Germany was not respected.

If the ceasefire is fully respected however, sanctions would progressively be lifted, he said.

He added that conditions were not yet met for France to hand over the Mistral warships Moscow has ordered to Russia.

If the Minsk deal is not respected “we would get back into the procedure that you know ... where sanctions would be added to the sanctions that are already in place.”

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Julien Ponthus

