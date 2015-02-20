FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France, Germany want Ukraine ceasefire fully observed: Hollande
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 20, 2015 / 1:59 PM / 3 years ago

France, Germany want Ukraine ceasefire fully observed: Hollande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France and Germany are more convinced than ever that the Minsk agreements aimed at resolving an ongoing crisis in Ukraine should be fully implemented and a ceasefire observed, French President Francois Hollande said on Friday.

“With the (German) Chancellor we have never stopped speaking since the (September 2014) Minsk agreements and we are more convinced than ever that they must be applied - all the agreements, nothing but the agreements,” Hollande said in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Any country that failed to respect the Minsk agreements would face sanctions, he added.

Reporting by Mark John; Writing by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.