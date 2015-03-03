FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France says 'strong reaction' needed from West if Minsk deal violated in Ukraine
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2015 / 6:38 PM / 3 years ago

France says 'strong reaction' needed from West if Minsk deal violated in Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said Western powers agreed on Tuesday that a “strong reaction” would be necessary from the international community if a ceasefire in Ukraine agreed last month was violated.

The statement from the office of President Francois Hollande came after leaders of France, Britain, the United States, Germany and Italy, as well as the head of the European Council, discussed the Ukraine crisis in a video conference.

“They have agreed that a strong reaction from the international community would be necessary in case of a major breach of the process put in place in Minsk,” said the statement about the deal signed on Feb 12.

(This story corrects second paragraph to indicate group included head of European Council, not European Commission)

Reporting By Alexandria Sage. Editing by Astrid Wendlandt and Ralph Boulton.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.