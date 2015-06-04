FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France says violence in eastern Ukraine must stop
#World News
June 4, 2015 / 11:03 AM / 2 years ago

France says violence in eastern Ukraine must stop

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire at a local market, which was recently damaged by shelling, in Donetsk, Ukraine, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s foreign ministry called on Thursday for an immediate an end to fighting in eastern Ukraine after an upsurge in violence over recent days.

“We are concerned by the information relating to battles in Maryinka,” foreign ministry spokesman Romain Nadal told reporters in an online briefing. “They have to stop immediately.”

Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian separatists on Wednesday fought their first serious battles in months and Ukraine’s defense minister said an attempt by rebels to take the eastern town of Maryinka had been thwarted.

Nadal also called for an “unconditional” implementation of peace agreements reached February in Minsk to ensure a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict.

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Mark John

