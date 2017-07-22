FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macron to discuss Ukraine next week with Putin, Merkel and Poroshenko
July 22, 2017 / 4:13 PM / 26 minutes ago

Macron to discuss Ukraine next week with Putin, Merkel and Poroshenko

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron attends a news conference following a Franco-German joint cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will call the leaders of Russia, Germany and Ukraine on Monday to discuss the conflict in eastern Ukraine, his office said in a statement.

The conversations with Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel and Petro Poroshenko are part of efforts involving the four countries since 2014 to resolve the separatist conflict in which some 10,000 people have been killed.

A ceasefire agreement was signed in February 2015 in Minsk, the capital of Belarus, but has failed to end the violence.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

