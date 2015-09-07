FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France proposes leaders' summit on Ukraine to push peace process
September 7, 2015 / 10:02 AM / 2 years ago

France proposes leaders' summit on Ukraine to push peace process

French President Francois Hollande arrives on stage to attend his news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Monday proposed a meeting of the leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine in Paris later this month to push ahead with peace talks after recent ceasefire progress.

“The process has moved forward. There has been progress in the last few weeks. The ceasefire has almost been respected,” Hollande told a news conference.

“The foreign ministers will speak in the coming days, and I propose a meeting (of leaders) in Paris before the U.N. General Assembly (on Sept. 28) so that we can evaluate the process and lead it to its end.”

Hollande added: “If the process succeeds I will support the lifting of sanctions.”

Reporting by John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by James Regan

