French lawmakers adopt non-binding proposal to lift Russia sanctions

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s lower house of parliament voted in favor of lifting European Union sanctions against Russia on Thursday, in a non-binding vote that went against the Socialist government’s recommendation.

French deputies voted by 55-44 in favor of the resolution to lift the sanctions slapped on Moscow by the 28-member EU after Russia annexed Crimea and tension escalated with Ukraine.

Former president Nicolas Sarkozy’s Republicans party, as well as center-right and far-left groups voted for lifting the sanctions. The Socialists and Greens voted against the resolution put forward by conservative lawmaker Thierry Mariani.

“(The sanctions are) totally ineffective today to solve this international crisis and are dangerous for France’s interests,” Mariani, who represents French residents in eastern Europe and Russia, said.

The European Union, along with the United States, imposed economic sanctions on Russia in July 2014, targeting its energy, banking and defense sectors. Sanctions expire in July and can be extended.

“The purpose of these sanctions is to have leverage to get back to negotiations,” said Junior Minister for Europe Harlem Desir, who had called on the National Assembly to dismiss the resolution.