France's Hollande says real risk of escalation in Ukraine
#World News
August 30, 2016 / 10:29 AM / a year ago

France's Hollande says real risk of escalation in Ukraine

French President Francois Hollande addresses French ambassadors during a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, August 30, 2016.Francois Mori/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande warned on Tuesday that tensions in Ukraine had worsened in recent months and were at risk of further deteriorating.

Hollande said he and German Chancellor Angela Merkel had had contact throughout August with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Petro Poroshenko.

"This summer, the situation has become much worse. The risks of escalation are high," Hollande told an annual gathering of French ambassadors.

Reporting by John Irish; writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
