France eyes agreement on Ukraine troop withdrawals next week

KIEV (Reuters) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said on Wednesday that an agreement between Ukrainian troops and separatist rebels to withdraw troops in three areas of eastern Ukraine could be signed next week.
Speaking on a visit to Kiev, Ayrault also criticized the fact that the upcoming Russian parliamentary elections would include voting in Crimea, territory annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014.
Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Catherine Evans