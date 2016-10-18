FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
France wants progress on disengagement, Donbass at Ukraine summit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 18, 2016 / 1:25 PM / 10 months ago

France wants progress on disengagement, Donbass at Ukraine summit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday a summit in Berlin to put peace accords on Ukraine back on track needed to establish a calendar for elections in the Donbass region and get agreements to pull government and separatist troops back from more zones.

"We need to get Ukraine and the Russians to go further in (military) disengagement ... to show sincerity," Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said ahead of a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday.

"On the Ukraine reform side ... we need a detailed commitment on the status of Donbass and a calendar."

Reporting By John Irish; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.