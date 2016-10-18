France wants progress on disengagement, Donbass at Ukraine summit

PARIS (Reuters) - France said on Tuesday a summit in Berlin to put peace accords on Ukraine back on track needed to establish a calendar for elections in the Donbass region and get agreements to pull government and separatist troops back from more zones.

"We need to get Ukraine and the Russians to go further in (military) disengagement ... to show sincerity," Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said ahead of a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday.

"On the Ukraine reform side ... we need a detailed commitment on the status of Donbass and a calendar."