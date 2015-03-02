Hollande calls for immediate Ukraine ceasefire, heavy weapon withdrawal

French President Francois Hollande (L) welcomes NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg before a meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande repeated demands for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and the withdrawal of heavy weapons following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday.

“The Minsk accord is the only way to re-establish peace,” Hollande told a news conference. “France’s position is that the Minsk accord must be fully implemented, with immediate effect, and that no lapses should be tolerated. The ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons should be respected.”

Stoltenberg said it appeared that the ceasefire was holding, although it remained “fragile”. He repeated calls for full access for monitors from the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.