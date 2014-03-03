FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French foreign minister - not reconsidering warship deal with Russia now
March 3, 2014 / 7:24 AM / 4 years ago

French foreign minister - not reconsidering warship deal with Russia now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The crisis in Ukraine has not so far reached the point that the French government is considering halting the sale of assault warships to Russia, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Monday.

Asked on RTL radio whether France would suspend the deal, Fabius said: “We aren’t there. For the moment we are trying to stop the Russian movement in Ukraine and maintain, or rather, establish dialogue.”

France agreed in 2011 to sell two Mistral-class helicopter carriers to Russia despite the concerns of Georgia and some NATO countries.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Hugh Lawson

