FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France may meet on G20 sidelines: Lavrov
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 8, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France may meet on G20 sidelines: Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry following their meeting in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2016.Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU (Reuters) - Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany may hold a "summit" on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in China to discuss the Ukraine peace process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

The G20 of the world's largest developed and developing countries will hold their annual summit on Sept. 4-5 in the city of Hangzhou.

Lavrov told journalists that the proposal to hold the four-way meeting came from Kiev and that Russia will be ready for it.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.