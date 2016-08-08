Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France may meet on G20 sidelines: Lavrov

BAKU (Reuters) - Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany may hold a "summit" on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in China to discuss the Ukraine peace process, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

The G20 of the world's largest developed and developing countries will hold their annual summit on Sept. 4-5 in the city of Hangzhou.

Lavrov told journalists that the proposal to hold the four-way meeting came from Kiev and that Russia will be ready for it.