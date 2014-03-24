FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leaders plan Brussels G7 in June instead of G8 in Sochi: source
March 24, 2014 / 7:36 PM / 4 years ago

Leaders plan Brussels G7 in June instead of G8 in Sochi: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - World leaders have agreed to hold a G7 summit in Brussels in June instead of attending a G8 meeting with Russia in Sochi, a French diplomatic source told Reuters on Monday.

“The G8 represents a certain value system, which is why Russia cannot take part,” the source said.

The source said the G7 group was not talking about a suspension of Russia, but about replacing the 2014 G8 summit that had been scheduled to take place in Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi in June with a G7 meeting in Brussels.

European Council President Herman Van Rompuy confirmed in a Twitter message that the G7 will meet in Brussels in June.

Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau, additional reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
