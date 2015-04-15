FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G7 ministers: lifting Russia sanctions is tied to fulfilling Minsk
April 15, 2015 / 1:43 PM / 2 years ago

G7 ministers: lifting Russia sanctions is tied to fulfilling Minsk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUEBECK, Germany (Reuters) - Western sanctions against Russia can only be lifted once Moscow fulfills the ceasefire agreement signed in Minsk in February and respects Ukraine’s sovereignty, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven foreign ministers said in Germany on Wednesday.

“The G7 underlines the close linkage between full implementation of the Minsk Agreements and international sanctions,” they said in a joint communique at the end of their meeting in the northern German city of Luebeck.

“Sanctions are not an end in themselves; their duration should be clearly linked to Russia’s complete implementation of the Minsk agreements and respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty.”

The ministers welcomed Ukraine and Russia taking the first steps toward implementing the ceasefire but said there was a “need for substantial and rapid progress on outstanding elements”.

They called on all parties to fulfill the agreement and urged “further and verifiable progress” toward respecting a ceasefire and withdrawing heavy weapons. Russia should make use of its “considerable influence” on the separatists, they said.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Madeline Chambers

