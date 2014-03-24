FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
G7 leaders say ready to intensify sanctions on Russia
#World News
March 24, 2014 / 8:08 PM / 4 years ago

G7 leaders say ready to intensify sanctions on Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Leaders of the G7 said in a statement on Monday they were ready to intensify sanctions on Russia in case of further destabilization of Ukraine.

After a meeting in The Hague, the group said that in response to Russia’s violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity it had imposed a variety of sanctions against Russia and those individuals and entities responsible.

“We remain ready to intensify actions including coordinated sectoral sanctions that will have an increasingly significant impact on the Russian economy, if Russia continues to escalate this situation,” the G7 said.

It also said it plans to hold a G7 summit in Brussels in June instead of a scheduled G8 meeting with Russia in Sochi.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; writing by Geert De Clercq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
