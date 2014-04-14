FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia prepared to let tanks roll across borders: German minister
#World News
April 14, 2014 / 10:29 AM / 3 years ago

Russia prepared to let tanks roll across borders: German minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel warned on Monday of an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine, saying “Russia was clearly prepared to allow tanks to roll across European borders”.

Speaking at an event in Berlin alongside new French Prime Minister Manuel Valls to commemorate World War One, Gabriel urged Europe to remember the lessons of the two world wars and not take freedom and security for granted.

The Ukraine crisis had shown that the old genie of geo-political power politics had been released from the bottle, Gabriel, who is also economy and energy minister, said.

Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Holger Hansen; Editing by Noah Barkin

