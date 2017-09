WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s state-controlled gas importer PGNiG said on Thursday that alternative gas imports from Germany and the Czech Republic fully compensate reduced flows from Russia’s Gazprom.

“The additional gas flows compensate the reduced flows from Russia 100 percent,” PGNiG spokeswoman Dorota Gajewska said.

PGNiG said that on Wednesday it had received 45 percent less natural gas than it requested from Gazprom.