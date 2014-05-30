FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ukraine says paid Russia $786 million for gas debt
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 30, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

Ukraine says paid Russia $786 million for gas debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Ukraine has paid $786 million to Russia in backpayments for natural gas deliveries, far less than the sum Gazprom demands, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseny Yatseniuk said on Friday.

Yatseniuk said Kiev had paid the debt calculating the sum at a price of $268 per thousand cubic meters - the level Russia had agreed with Ukraine before nearly doubling the price after the ouster of Moscow-backed President Viktor Yanukovich.

Gazprom has said Ukraine’s debt for gas supplies will have risen to about $5.2 billion by June 7 unless Ukraine begins to pay it off.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.