FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Putin proposes mechanisms for urgent dialogue with EU on Ukraine's gas debt
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 10, 2014 / 1:04 PM / 3 years ago

Putin proposes mechanisms for urgent dialogue with EU on Ukraine's gas debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin has proposed mechanisms for “urgent discussions” on the situation surrounding Ukraine’s debt to Russia for gas in a message to European leaders, his spokesman said on Thursday.

Putin informed the leaders he was deeply concerned about the debt, which state-controlled Gazprom says stands at about $2.2 billion, and its possible effects on transit of Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine, Dmitry Peskov said.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.